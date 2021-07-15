Dazzling the senses in the Swiss Alps

"Breathtaking!" my mother said with emotion, as our motorcoach rounded a curve and the Swiss Alps came into view. "I never thought I would see the Alps."

Mother and I were enjoying a wonderful holiday in Zürich when we took the remarkable day tour from Zürich, Switzerland to Vaduz, Liechtenstein. It was impossible to tell when we left Switzerland and entered Liechtenstein because there were no signs or border entry points. We traveled through lush valleys framed by the massive Alps. It was spring, and the earth's colors were exuberant and varied.

The beauty that I experien...