Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

July is minority mental health awareness month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2021 at 12:51pm



HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – In a time when racial equity is the focus of many discussions, one thing is certain: Mental health conditions are color blind. Anyone – of any ethnicity – can experience the challenge of mental illness. What is inequitable, however, is access to mental health treatment. That is why Minority Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 2008.

Every July, Minority Mental Health Awareness focuses on the mental health struggles that are unique to people of color. Examples including getting therapy for an undocumented child who has experienced trauma, obtaining a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2021 22:25