July is minority mental health awareness month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – In a time when racial equity is the focus of many discussions, one thing is certain: Mental health conditions are color blind. Anyone – of any ethnicity – can experience the challenge of mental illness. What is inequitable, however, is access to mental health treatment. That is why Minority Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 2008.

Every July, Minority Mental Health Awareness focuses on the mental health struggles that are unique to people of color. Examples including getting therapy for an undocumented child who has experienced trauma, obtaining a...