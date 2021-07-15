Residents recycle their batteries

Rotarians Don Weeks and Ron Hall are readying 12 buckets of batteries to deliver to EDCO Recycling which generously sees that the batteries are recycled.

FALLBROOK – Thanks to community partners ACE Hardware, Major Market and Albertson's, local residents have three locations where they can drop off their used household batteries. Containers are at the entrances of these locations.

The Battery Recycling Program has been a project of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance since 2010.

The program would not be possible if not for the strong backs of its Rotarian volunteers from Fallbrook Village Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.