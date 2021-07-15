Simple blood test reveals dangerous disorder
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1pm
Top-notch cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen, recognized as one of Time Magazine's World's Most Influential People, has a suggestion that may help add years to your life. A seldom-used simple blood test, which reveals genetic destiny, can reveal
whether an individual is at high risk or not for cardiovascular disease.
To demonstrate how under-used this test is, "Only one percent out of 1.4 billion people in the world who have this disorder know they have it," said Nissen.
"Most doctors don't even test for [this]," he said. "It's one of those things that most people don't know about." And the t...
