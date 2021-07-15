Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News 

Simple blood test reveals dangerous disorder

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Nissen is not only regarded as a top cardiology expert, but he is recognized as a staunch patient advocate.

Top-notch cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen, recognized as one of Time Magazine's World's Most Influential People, has a suggestion that may help add years to your life. A seldom-used simple blood test, which reveals genetic destiny, can reveal

whether an individual is at high risk or not for cardiovascular disease.

To demonstrate how under-used this test is, "Only one percent out of 1.4 billion people in the world who have this disorder know they have it," said Nissen.

"Most doctors don't even test for [this]," he said. "It's one of those things that most people don't know about." And the t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

