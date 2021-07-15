VFW Steak Nights are back!

Rib-eye steaks are served with a baked potato and vegetable. (Salad and dessert are also available.)

Every second Friday of the month, the tantalizing aroma of sizzling steaks fills the Charles E. Swisher Post 1924 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The luscious 16 oz. rib-eye steaks are charbroiled and cooked to order.

"We buy good cuts of meat from local stores," said Post 1924 Commander Chris Ingraham.

Meals are served with baked potato, vegetables, salad and a dessert. The price of an entire meal is $18, and payment can be made in the form of cash or credit cards.

Guests may enjoy their food at brightly decorated tables. However, takeout is also available for those who prefer to eat elsewhere.

COVID-19 precautions are taken. "It's what the county mandates," said Ingraham, "if you have been vaccinated, we don't require masks, if you are not vaccinated, we ask that you wear masks, but it is on the honor system."

Without the community's support, the VFW would not be able to support their many projects that benefit veterans, as well as the community.

"We encourage the public to come in and have a meal – so we have money for our programs," said Ingraham.

Some community programs include the Buddy Poppy Program; Teacher of the Year; Disaster Relief; Fallbrook Youth Activities with Cub Scouts, Trail Life Scouting, Heritage Girls Scouting, Youth Baseball, and JROTC Naval Sea Cadet program. Other programs include the VFW National Home for Children; Legislative Program; Community Service Program, Military Adopt-A-Unit and the Fallbrook Veteran's Day Parade.

There are also scholarship programs in place for Potter Junior High and Fallbrook Union High School students. One scholarship – of $1,000 – goes to a Fallbrook Union High School senior each year.

A wonderful community-related project takes place each year as the post provides free dinners to those in need. Last year, on Thanksgiving, they prepared 731 meals.

During Christmas, 327 meals were provided.

Post 1924 also assists veterans. "We help fight for veterans and veterans' rights, and we make sure that veterans get all the benefits that they rightfully earned," Ingraham noted.

At the VFW, 16 oz. rib-eye steaks sizzle on the broiler.

Due to a dwindling membership, it is more important than ever to have the public's support. Many of the members are older, and either passing away, or moving out-of-state due to financial reasons.

When you purchase a meal at the VFW Steak Night, or any other food event, you are not only enjoying some marvelous food, but you are enabling the post to continue to serve the community in various wonderful ways. So, come down and enjoy a succulent steak!

Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 is located at 1175 Old Stage Road in Fallbrook.

Telephone: 760.728.8784. For further information, visit http://www.FallbrookVFW.org.