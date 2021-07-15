Accident on southbound I-15 near SR 76 results in minor injuries
Last updated 7/17/2021 at 8:04am
A collision occurred on southbound Interstate 15, north of state Route 76 in Fallbrook, according to the North County Fire Protection District.
According to the CHP log, it was three vehicles vs. a semi-truck. Three people, including children, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to NCFPD PIO Rich Berry. This is an early version story and more will be reported as information is available.
Reader Comments(0)