Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Accident on southbound I-15 near SR 76 results in minor injuries

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2021 at 8:04am



A collision occurred on southbound Interstate 15, north of state Route 76 in Fallbrook, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

According to the CHP log, it was three vehicles vs. a semi-truck. Three people, including children, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to NCFPD PIO Rich Berry. This is an early version story and more will be reported as information is available.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/17/2021 10:28