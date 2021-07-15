All registered voters to receive mail ballot for Gubernatorial Recall Election

The Registrar of Voters is alerting all active registered voters in San Diego County that they will receive a ballot in the mail for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Aug. 16, giving voters nearly a month to mark their ballot and return it before Election Day. Voters can return their ballot in the mail, no postage necessary, or at one of many mail ballot drop-off locations around the county.

Will there be in-person voting locations?

Yes. In-person voting locations will be open across the county for four days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13.

Voters can also take advantage of early voting starting Aug. 16 at the Registrar’s office. Hours will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Election Day, the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both the in-person voting locations and the Registrar’s office.

Be vote ready

• Check your voter registration information. Make sure your residence and, if different, your mailing address is up to date.

• Have you moved or changed your name? Whether you are new to San Diego County or just moved down the street you need to re-register to vote.

• Are you a first-time voter? If you want to participate in the upcoming election, you must be registered to vote – it takes less than 2 minutes.

The recall process allows voters to decide whether to remove elected public officials from office before their term is over. A recall ballot will ask voters two questions.

In this recall election, the first question will ask voters “yes” or “no” to remove the governor from office.

In the second part, voters will be asked to select a replacement candidate. If more than 50% of voters vote “yes” to recall the governor, the replacement candidate who gets the most votes is elected for the remainder of the term of office.

If a majority of voters vote “no” on the first question, then the recall has failed, and the governor will remain in office.

To learn more about voting in the gubernatorial recall election, visit sdvote.com or call 858-565-5800.