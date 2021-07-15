Car passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fallbrook ID'd
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:52pm
SAN DIEGO – Authorities publicly identified a 54-year old man who died this week in a suspected DUI crash in northern San Diego County, July 12.
Timothy Campbell, 54, of Fallbrook was a passenger in an eastbound 1996 Cadillac Seville that veered off a curving stretch of roadway in the 1900 block of East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, struck a tree and overturned shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner's Office.
Firefighters had to extricate Campbell and the driver, Mark Aaron Sorden of Fallbrook, from the crumpled sedan. Para...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)