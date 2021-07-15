Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Car passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fallbrook ID'd

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:52pm

SAN DIEGO – Authorities publicly identified a 54-year old man who died this week in a suspected DUI crash in northern San Diego County, July 12.

Timothy Campbell, 54, of Fallbrook was a passenger in an eastbound 1996 Cadillac Seville that veered off a curving stretch of roadway in the 1900 block of East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, struck a tree and overturned shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters had to extricate Campbell and the driver, Mark Aaron Sorden of Fallbrook, from the crumpled sedan. Para...



