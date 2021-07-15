Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Discovery of Homicide Victim Buried in Fallbrook Under Investigation

 
Last updated 7/16/2021 at 8:54pm

file photo

FALLBROOK - The discovery of the remains of an unidentified homicide victim buried in a rural neighborhood in Fallbrook was under investigation today.

Deputies unearthed the body of the man while investigating "a suspicious circumstance'' in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive on Wednesday,

sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

``The Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy today and is attempting to determine the identity of the (deceased),'' Seiver said. ``The preliminary cause of death is being withheld. The manner of death is homicide. The investigation is ongoing.''

Seiver declined to provide further details about the case, including what led investigators to the site where the body was discovered.

Copyright 2021, City News

 

