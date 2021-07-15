Does majoring in STEM lead to careers?

By Jennifer Cheeseman Day and Anthony Martinez U.S. Census Bureau

Majoring in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) does not guarantee a job in a STEM occupation but it typically means a bump in pay.

Among the 50 million employed college graduates ages 25 to 64 in 2019, 37% reported a bachelor's degree in science or engineering but only 14% worked in a STEM occupation, according to the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.

This translates into less than a third (28%) of STEM-educated workers actually work in a STEM job.

STEM workers who majored in a STEM field in college typically made higher salaries than those wh...