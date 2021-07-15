Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Early morning crash closes eastbound SR 76

 
Last updated 7/15/2021 at 7am

Courtesy NCFPD

Eastbound 76 was closed due to head-on collision just after midnight July 15, 2021.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 76 at Pala Road in Fallbrook were opened at about 1:43 am, according to North County Fire Protection District, after a head-on traffic collision on eastbound Highway 76 at Pala Road happened at 12:29 am in Fallbrook. The eastbound lanes were closed and NCFPD was recommending that motorists use alternate routes. THis is an early version story. More will be reported as information becomes available.

