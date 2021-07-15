Early morning crash closes eastbound SR 76
Last updated 7/15/2021 at 7am
The eastbound lanes of Highway 76 at Pala Road in Fallbrook were opened at about 1:43 am, according to North County Fire Protection District, after a head-on traffic collision on eastbound Highway 76 at Pala Road happened at 12:29 am in Fallbrook. The eastbound lanes were closed and NCFPD was recommending that motorists use alternate routes. THis is an early version story. More will be reported as information becomes available....
