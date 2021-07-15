Early morning I-15 fatality closes freeway

A single-vehicle rollover resulted in the fatality of one person.

AT 7:24 am the southbound I-15 freeway at Rainbow is still closed after a single-vehicle rollover involving a fatality was reported at 3:24 am north of Mission Road, according to North County Fire Protection District PIO Rich Berry. PIO Berry stated, "Two people were ejected from the vehicle resulting in one fatality and one male being transported to Palomar Hospital." "Traffic is being diverted off the southbound freeway at Rainbow, down 395 and back onto southbound I-15 at the Mission Rd. southbound onramp by CHP officers," said Tony Campbell from Village News.

Traffic is reported to be backed up past the I-15 and 2-15 merge.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.