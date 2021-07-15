Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Rotary Club hosts Independence Day Pancake Breakfast

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:49pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Local community members enjoy the Independence Day Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Approximately 220 community members celebrated Independence Day by attending the Rotary Club of Fallbrook's Pancake Breakfast held Saturday, July 3 at the Fallbrook Community Center.

While enjoying a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, sliced oranges, orange juice, and coffee, attendees enjoyed one another's company and also supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, at Camp Pendleton. The breakfast is expected to result in a $2,000 donation to the Relief Society.

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook, a local community service organization, plans to make the Independence Day Pancake Breakfast an annual event.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Rotary Club.

Village News/Courtesy photo

Rotarians Jean Trygstad and Anne Klentz welcome guests to the pancake breakfast.

 

