Five hospitalized in two-vehicle collision on I-15 in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - Five people were injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 15 north of state Route 76, fire officials said today.

The crash happened at 11:03 p.m. Friday, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Three victims were taken to Children's Hospital with minor injuries, one to Sharp Memorial Hospital, and one to Palomar Medical Center, Choi said.

The freeway was shut down briefly for an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, he said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.