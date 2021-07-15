Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Jehovah's Witnesses hold global virtual event in 240 lands, 500+ languages

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Huber family from Fallbrook enjoyed the 2018 annual convention at the SDCCU/Qualcomm Stadium. This year, the annual convention "Powerful by Faith!" will once again be offered virtually through jw.org.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Jehovah's Witnesses have held conventions in San Diego County since 1954. Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second year in a row.

In 2020, the pandemic caused the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions worldwide and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah's Witnesses, who have held public conventions globally since 1897.

"Powerful by Faith!" is the theme of the 2021 conventi...



