Jones selected as Fallbrook High School principal

Lauren Jones has been working at Fallbrook High School since 2005.

Former Fallbrook High School journalism advisor Lauren Jones has been chosen as the new Fallbrook High School principal.

Jones replaces Narciso Iglesias, who has taken a position with the Vista Unified School District.

"I am very happy to welcome Lauren Jones into the position of Fallbrook High School principal," said Fallbrook Union High School District Board Vice-Chair Lita Tabish. "She has worked at FHS for many years as a teacher, department chair, team leader, and vice-principal. Both her training and experience give her the skills and ability to take over the top leadership position...