Kinetic sculpture donated to Art In Public Places

FALLBROOK – An exciting new piece of kinetic sculpture, "Elements of the Universe," has joined the 30 plus works of art in the Fallbrook Art in Public Places collection. This copper wind sculpture created by Lyman Whitaker, now graces the Patchett Pocket Park on the corner of Alvarado and Vine. Whitaker, a world-renowned artist, and his wife Stacey, live in Springdale, Utah at the entrance to Zion National Park.

To learn more about Mr. Whitaker, visit https://www.whitakerstudio.com.

The entire community is grateful to Linda and Peter Wilson and Jerri Patchett for donating the funds to purchase this whimsical wind sculpture. Stop by the park, which is named after the late Frank Patchett and enjoy this beautiful piece as it twirls in the wind!

Art in Public Places is one of three projects governed by Fallbrook Arts Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The project is designed to create artistic harmony between the buildings, landscaping and open spaces in Fallbrook. Its purpose is to serve the people of the community and visitors by bringing art into our daily lives with murals and sculpture. The goal of APP is to stimulate the vitality and economy of Fallbrook through cultural tourism and to enhance it's standing as a regional leader in the arts.

Fallbrook Arts, Inc. is located at 103 S. Main Ave. For more information, go to fallbrookartsinc.org or call 760-731-9584.

Submitted by Fallbrook Arts Inc.