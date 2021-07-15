Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Large crowd learns about detachment plans

Move would save an estimated $7-10 million a year

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 3:28pm

More than 150 people attend the July 7 FPUD and RMWD town hall meeting.

BONSALL – A town hall meeting on July 7 about an effort by the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers and save ratepayers money drew an overflow crowd of more than 150 people.

The event, held at the Bonsall Community Center, featured FPUD Board President Jennifer DeMeo, Rainbow Board President Hayden Hamilton and included presentations by FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee, Rainbow General Manager Tom Kennedy, Jonathan Rivas of London Moeder Advisors, and Keene Simonds, executive officer of the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commis...



Village News

