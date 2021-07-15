'Mostly skeletal remains' found in Fallbrook
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:47pm
FALLBROOK – On Sunday, July 11, at about 4 p.m. the San Diego Sheriff's homicide department, the San Diego Medical Examiner, a forensic anthropologist and Fallbrook Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a citizen that there was a dead body at or near a pond in Fallbrook. The pond was near Del Valle and Highland Oaks.
According to Lt. Thomas Seiver in homicide, the cause and manner of death are unknown. "We don't have any suspicion of foul play at this time. We were there to document and preserve the scene in case during the medical examiner's investigation they determine there wa...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)