Ross Lake Lavender Farm hosts intimate open house

On July 10, the new Ross Lake Lavender Farm hosted an intimate open house in preparation for the official opening of the Lavender Farm in 2022. Attendees were able to tour the farm, pick fresh flowers, take photos, and enjoy picnics on the property, all for free.

In 1959, Ross and Helen Daily bought 2,000 acres of land in De Luz, named it "De Luz Heights'' and also created "Ross Lake,' a large man-made lake on the property. They originally grew avocados, then lime trees. On the ranch, the Dailys built their dream home, raised their family, and created lifelong memories.

