San Diego tax roll hits record high despite COVID

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr. has certified and closed the 2021 assessed value roll of all taxable property with a record-setting high $627.25 billon value, reflecting a 3.72% increase (or $22.5 billion) over last year. The 2021 assessment roll is based on assessed values as of January 1, 2021.

Property tax reductions for those values affected by COVID‑19 government restrictions were reflected in this 2021 assessment roll. The roll consisted of 1,006,991 real estate parcels, 54,148 business personal property accounts, 13,312 boats, and 1,550 aircraft....