Help for domestic violence victims

A lot has happened during my first three years on the Board of Supervisors, but there is nothing that I’m prouder to be a part of than the Family Justice Center, coming to San Marcos. Over the last year, I’ve worked with District Attorney Summer Stephan to bring this unique and life- saving center to North County.

The Family Justice Center is safe haven for those suffering from domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Victims and their children can come to the center anytime and be provided therapists, nurses, attorneys, prosecutors, advocates, immigration attorneys, police, and other social service providers, free of charge. While the center is currently being constructed, it’s set to open in January 2022.

Many victims of domestic violence feel they don’t have anywhere to turn and continue to suffer from violence. The Family Justice Center will end the cycle and empower them to break free of their abusers, while becoming thriving members of society, again. I cannot wait for this center to be open and will keep you updated with its progression. In the meantime, if you are suffering from domestic violence or know someone who is, call the San Diego Hotline 888-385-4657.

The devastating reality is over 10 million Americans suffer from domestic violence a year; we must do all we can to help those victims. The Family Justice Center will save lives.