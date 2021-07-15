Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Office of Congressman Issa to host virtual military spouse employment webinar

 
Last updated 7/14/2021



SAN MARCOS – The Office of Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) will host a free online military spouse informational webinar Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. The Department of Defense will provide an overview of the extensive career and education resources available to military spouses, including the launching of an online “My SECO” portal.

Our military presenters will answer questions and help participants register for these services.

Congressman Issa said: “Military spouses and their families sacrifice like no other. That’s why we are working to connect them with the opportunities and services that support their families. My office is bringing in experts from the Department of Defense to share tools and resources for job searches, scholarships and occupational licensing transition assistance.”

To register for this free virtual information session and receive resources for job searches, scholarships, and occupational licensing transition assistance, go to https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_m226EQxYQa2cAfXMJ_AMHg.

The Aug. 12 event is part of an ongoing series of informational webinars provided by the Office of Congressman Issa to residents of the 50th Congressional District. Previous events focused on student aid, rural development assistance through USDA, NASA and admissions to the U.S. military academies.

Submitted by the office of Congressman Darrell Issa.

 

