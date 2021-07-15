Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Source 

Man Arrested on Suspicion of 1999 Kidnap, Rape in Escondido Due in Court

 
Last updated 7/15/2021 at 2:17pm

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 64-year-old man was scheduled to make his first court appearance today on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old girl in Escondido over two decades ago.

Mark Thompson Hunter was arrested Tuesday in Hemet on suspicion of one count of rape, one count of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy and three counts of forcible oral copulation stemming from the February 17, 1999,

incident that began around 8:30 p.m., Escondido Lt. Bode Berreth said. Investigators determined that Hunter approached the victim at a gas

station convenience store on Grand Avenue south...



