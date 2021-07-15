Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SD County Investigating Water Main Break in Spring Valley

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 1:07pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Public Works was investigating what caused a water main break today in the East County community of Spring Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page, the break was first reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 658 Maria Ave., resulting

in a closure of that road, between Jamacha Boulevard and San Francisco Street.

At 9:30 a.m., the Department of Public Works announced on its Twitter page that Maria Road was open to traffic.

