By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Dowden to play water polo at APU

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 12:44pm



Paris Dowden will need to earn her berth on the Azusa Pacific University water polo roster, but the 2021 Fallbrook High School graduate has received an invitation to play for the Cougars.

"I'm just excited to see what college polo is like and continue my journey in water polo because I enjoy it so much," Dowden said.

"I think it's fantastic. It's a great opportunity for her," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

"I'm excited for her for that," Redmond said. "I'm excited for the program that we've been able to put somebody in that position."

Dowden was also considering Point Loma Nazarene...



