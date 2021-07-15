Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Hoff to play football at University of Jamestown

 
Brady Hoff will follow his Fallbrook High School football career with gridiron activity for the University of Jamestown, which is in North Dakota.

Hoff was given an athletic scholarship to play for the Jimmies, who are in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

"It was hard work and definitely something not everyone can do. It's an honor to have been able to earn one, and I'm excited for the journey," Hoff said.

Hoff was also considering Sterling College, which is in Kansas, before deciding on the University of Jamestown due to the school's facilities and culture. "Everyth...



