Roman to play lacrosse at Lourdes University

In the absence of unexpected circumstances, Jose Roman will be playing collegiate lacrosse at Lourdes University in Ohio.

"It's like a pretty exciting experience. I never thought I'd be able to play collegiate lacrosse," Roman said.

Roman played two seasons of varsity lacrosse for Fallbrook High School – including the 2020 season which consisted of three games before the coronavirus outbreak cancelled the remainder of the season. He was not involved in organized lacrosse until joining the Fallbrook High School program as a freshman.

