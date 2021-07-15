Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors reach CIF Southern California regional championship game

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2021 at 12:46pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook girl's basketball team attends the CIF Southern California Regional Championship game.

The 2020-21 season for Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team ended June 19 with a 63-57 loss in the CIF Southern California regional championship game.

"I'm always disappointed that we don't win," Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison said of losing in the regional final. "I'm happy about having the opportunity to do it."

Fallbrook reached the CIF San Diego Section Division III girls championship game June 10. The 45-44 St. Joseph Academy victory deprived the Warriors of the section championship, but reaching the section final qualified Fallbrook for the regional playoffs.

Seven teams co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2021 22:18