Warriors reach CIF Southern California regional championship game

The 2020-21 season for Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team ended June 19 with a 63-57 loss in the CIF Southern California regional championship game.

"I'm always disappointed that we don't win," Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison said of losing in the regional final. "I'm happy about having the opportunity to do it."

Fallbrook reached the CIF San Diego Section Division III girls championship game June 10. The 45-44 St. Joseph Academy victory deprived the Warriors of the section championship, but reaching the section final qualified Fallbrook for the regional playoffs.

