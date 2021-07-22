Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FVCC resumes regular meetings and activities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2021 at 5:14pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club is resuming its regular monthly meetings for members, and nonmembers interested in learning about the club. Slated for the fourth Tuesday of every month, the Aug. 24 meeting will be held at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, to the right of Albertson's.

The General Meeting starts at 7 p.m. in a sectioned-off area of the restaurant. Tuesday's are 25% off large pizza nights, so most folks come in around 6 p.m. and order-up, socializing together.

Topics include upcoming monthly activities one to four months out. Officers report on the status of their areas: treasurer, membership, donations to the community, and annual car show. Work is already beginning for the 55th Annual Car Show to be held Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Activities coming up include Don Long Museum and lunch, Corona; Randy's Drag Racing Museum and lunch, Lake Elsinore; RV Group off to Verde Ranch, Sedona, Jerome, Cottonwood, Arizona; Motte Big Barn Car Show; RV Group to Bishop Annual Car Show and Western Film Fest, Lone Pine, California; Antique Gas and Steam Show, Vista, and more.

For more information contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/24/2021 04:11