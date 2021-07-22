FVCC resumes regular meetings and activities

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club is resuming its regular monthly meetings for members, and nonmembers interested in learning about the club. Slated for the fourth Tuesday of every month, the Aug. 24 meeting will be held at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, to the right of Albertson's.

The General Meeting starts at 7 p.m. in a sectioned-off area of the restaurant. Tuesday's are 25% off large pizza nights, so most folks come in around 6 p.m. and order-up, socializing together.

Topics include upcoming monthly activities one to four months out. Officers report on the status of their areas: treasurer, membership, donations to the community, and annual car show. Work is already beginning for the 55th Annual Car Show to be held Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Activities coming up include Don Long Museum and lunch, Corona; Randy's Drag Racing Museum and lunch, Lake Elsinore; RV Group off to Verde Ranch, Sedona, Jerome, Cottonwood, Arizona; Motte Big Barn Car Show; RV Group to Bishop Annual Car Show and Western Film Fest, Lone Pine, California; Antique Gas and Steam Show, Vista, and more.

For more information contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.