Household items you should always buy used

ESCONDIDO – Flea markets, garage sales, and thrift shops are always great places to find something unique and useful for your home for a fraction of a price. However, there are some things that are a no-no to buy used, but certainly, there are some that are still worth giving a second life.

Here are some household items that are totally okay to buy used.

Non-upholstered furniture

Barely used tables, wood chairs, and baby furniture are perfectly safe to buy second hand. It’s sustainable and you’ll save lots of money. Some may need minor repairs like light scratches but that’s easily fixable. We recommend choosing those made from tough materials that can last for life versus worn out or cheap materials.

Tools

Tools are made with very sturdy materials, especially those that do not require any electrical wires or motors. You can get used hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, etc at a much lower price with pretty much the same performance as a brand new one.

Dishes and Silverware

Non-plastic dishes, glassware, and silverware in good condition don’t go bad over time. Make sure there are no chips or cracks and you should be good to go.

Books

You can get coffee table books, cook books, etc in good condition for much less at used book stores or thrift shops. Make sure to thoroughly inspect things like the spine, check for mold, missing pages, or any water damage.

Decor and art

Another common item people buy at a bargain are decorative pieces. You’ll be surprised to find one of a kind items at a discounted price.

Cast iron

Unlike non-stick cookware that can scratch and wear, these are literally iron-clad and can be repaired to look brand new for less with proper treatment.

Pet cages

Try asking around and see if someone has an extra cage you can use if you want to save. Some may be keen to even give it to you for free!

It is important to clean and disinfect these things before letting it in your home, especially during a pandemic. Have fun perusing Craigslist and discount stores – you’ll never know what gem you may be able to stumble upon.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate, who can be reached at 760-532-1057, [email protected] or http://www.ehlentulo.com. CalBRE #01904564