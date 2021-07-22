Tax Collector thanks property taxpayers

99.02% of taxes paid for 1 million properties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that 99.02% of the overall property tax charges were paid, surpassing last year’s total, both under the cloud of the pandemic.

“San Diego County is now home to a record 1,001,029 parcels,” McAllister said. “For this last deadline, we surpassed the percentage of taxes paid over what was paid in 2020. We’ve seen that taxpayers are stepping up and paying what they owe. This is beneficial for our public schools and first responders.”

Taxpayers across San Diego County owed nearly $7.27 billion for the first installments of the 2020-2021 property tax bills and approximately $7.20 billion has been paid.

“Our electronic payments through free e-check also increased to 67%, largely because our public counters were closed for a year and half. Taxpayers can go to sdttc.com to view and pay their bill. That’s the best way to avoid late penalties.” said McAllister. “There’s no fee to use an e-check online, and you will get an immediate receipt that you wouldn’t receive paying by mail.”

McAllister listed other reasons to pay property taxes online:

· Our website is secure.

· Paying online is better for the environment.

· The payment system is fast and easy to use.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county. Visit https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection.html to see how taxes are allocated.