Ramona Country Fair celebrates 50 years of old-fashioned fun

Regina Elling

Special to Village News

Known as the “Best Days of Summer,” the Ramona Country Fair is an event for those looking for a real, old-fashioned country fair. And the celebration promises to be extra special – the fair is celebrating its 50th year.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Ramona Country Fair from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

“The Ramona Country Fair is an old-fashioned country fair showcasing the best Ramona has to offer,” said Stephanie Macdonald, Ramona Chamber member and Ramona Country Fair chair.

The Country Fair was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 regulations.

“After the events of the past couple of years, this is a way to get the community back out there safely in a family-friendly, fun environment,” Macdonald said. “We really want this be something we are able to give our town.”

The three-day event will feature a midway of carnival rides, games and prizes, numerous food and craft vendors, award-winning wines, live music and entertainment.

Attractions this year include many returning favorites, such as the Home Sweet Home competition for best homemade jams, jellies, deserts, breads, muffins and more; a community Art Contest, amusement rides, carnival games, Medieval and Renaissance performances by the Adrian Empire, Sam’s Posse, The Hole in the Wall Gang, the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society, a Western show, Mutton Busting and Barrel Racing.

New events include a Cornhole Competition Tournament for cash prizes, T-Rex races, and a Cowboy Challenge.

Fair hours are: noon to 11 p.m., Friday, July 30; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 31; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1. The Fair is held at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 431 Aqua Lane, Ramona.

Admission to the fair is free. A parking donation fee of $10 goes back into the community scholarship fund.

Fair goers also can experience the 50th year of the Ramona Junior Livestock Fair and Auction. Local 4-H and FFA members will compete for blue ribbons after raising and caring for their prized livestock. The week-long livestock program organized by the Ramona Junior Fair runs from July 24 to Aug. 1.

The Ramona Country Fair is a COVID compliant event. Protocols will be in effect and all participants are asked to follow the current County guidelines for the dates of the Fair.

Proceeds from the Fair will benefit the Ramona community, including Chamber scholarships to Ramona students, educational grants and support to other Local Events promoting Ramona.

For more information and current schedules, call 760-789-1311 or visit: http://www.ramonachamber.