Sales in first art exhibit Saturday

Chase Sales will be one of two featured artists at an art exhibit in Oceanside. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook's Chase Sales will experience his first art exhibit on Saturday, July 24, in Oceanside, chosen as one of two featured artists from 20 adult artists.

"Chase has only been taking art lessons since November 2020 when we discovered that he has a unique talent," said his father, Carlos Sales. "Chase, 23, has Down Syndrome and doesn't use many words, so this is a wonderful gift for him to be able to express himself."

Chase Sales said he loves music, dancing, live musical productions, movies, painting, and tacos.

"I inherited my love for the arts and painting from my sisters and my talent from my grandfather Rennie," he said. "I started painting with my teacher Suzette Phillips. She helps me find subjects and then she sketches the outline. I choose the colors on my own and I like to paint with as little instruction as possible."

Among his most admired works are a rooster and a lion.

The lion painting is one of Chase Sales' the most admired works, along with the rooster painting. Village News/Courtesy photo

"I really enjoy portraits because I love people," he said. "I have traveled to Mexico, the Philippines and Malawi, Africa, and have friends all over the world."

Carlos Sales is a pastor and directs a missions organization, Reaching the Hungry. His son also expresses his faith: "I like this Bible verse, 'The Lord doesn't see things the way you see them. People judge by outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.'" (1 Samuel 16:7 NLT)

"I won't judge you by your appearance," he said. "I hope you won't judge me by mine. My paintings communicate my heart and sometimes how I view someone else's heart."

Carlos Sales said the man hosting the annual art exhibit doesn't want to promote it in the media, but Sales will share the details when people register at tinyurl.com/Chase-Shows. Then he will text or email. The exhibit is in south Oceanside and begins at 5 p.m.