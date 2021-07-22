Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 5:12pm
Visitors sit in the dining room during the Estancia Senior Living open house event, July 14. Estancia Senior Living is located at 1735 South Mission Road in Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Estancia Senior Living opens in Fallbrook
Jean Pearce, future resident of Estancia Senior Living in Fallbrook, looks at a pamphlet for the senior community during an open house event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)