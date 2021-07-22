Padres-Nationals game interrupted by shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals that was suspended in the sixth inning, Saturday, July 17 after three people were shot outside the Washington D.C. ballpark is scheduled to resume today.

The shooting happened at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the third base gate of Nationals Park, according to police and Washington D.C.’s NBC4.

Two gunshot victims were transported to a hospital, the station reported. Another gunshot victim walked to a hospital.

Executive Assistant Chief of Metropolitan Police Ashan Benedict updated the number of victims at three to reporters Saturday evening. He said a woman was struck by gunfire outside the stadium and two people were shot inside a car, which police were processing. Those two victims were being questioned by police.

Shots were fired at the car from another vehicle, which was reported to have fled over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, Benedict said.

There was no immediate suspect information or vehicle description, nor a known motive.

Social media showed fans fleeing the stadium while the announcer urged people to stay inside, the station reported.

The Nationals ultimately issued a statement on their Twitter account, saying, “Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Kevin Acee, a San Diego Union-Tribune Padres beat writer, was impressed with the actions of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

“In the midst of confusion & then some fear, my lasting image from tonight will be looking down on the field to see 22-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. emerging from the clubhouse and sprinting down the 3B line to grab his family & pull them to safety. I thought I admired the kid before,” Acee wrote on Facebook.

San Diego resident Raul Villarreal told the San Diego Union-Tribune he was in Washington celebrating his bachelor party and took in the game.

“We were confused. We didn’t know if it was a shooting or a construction machine,” Villareal said. “The moment I understood that something wasn’t right was when I saw the players ran to the dugout. We were afraid that a stampede would breakout and then everybody started shouting, `Take cover, take cover, take cover.”’

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, “Baseball games should always be safe spaces. Our thoughts are with California’s own @Padres and all those impacted by the shooting tonight.”

The Padres led the game 8-4 when the shooting started. The game was scheduled to resume Sunday, July 18, at 10 a.m. followed by the series finale.