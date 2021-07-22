Deceased box truck driver identified

The box truck tumbled onto Dulin Road from the I-15 above. The driver was rescued and transported to Palomar Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The male driver who died after veering off the I-15 onto Dulin Road below was Danilo Benjamin Samayoa, age 36, was from Perris, California.

Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center on 7/24/21. It is still unknown why Samayoa's truck left the freeway, tumbling onto Dulin Road below.

Original Story

This morning, Saturday, July 24, a young man, possibly in his 30s has passed away from injuries he sustained after driving his box truck off the I-15 freeway overpass onto Dulin Road below. "At 2:24 am this morning a box truck flew off the freeway onto Dulin Rd. below," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

"The driver was ejected from his truck and found by NCFPD wedged between a concrete pillar and rocks with life-threatening injuries. It required NCFPD crews to use rescue techniques including lashing and tying to pull him out of the area," said Choi. He was transported to Palomar Hospital where his death was from his injuries.

At 7:48 am the CHP reported that the situation changed from a traffic collision with major injuries to a fatality.

Dulin Rd. was closed from 2:24 am to 8:06 am. PIO Choi said that NCFPD contacted HAZMAT to clean up the diesel fuel, "The accident ruptured the tank and all the fuel had to be mitigated," said Choi.

CHP is investigating the cause of the accident. The damage to the truck was extensive.