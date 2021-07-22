Fallbrook man arrested for homicide

Village News Staff

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, age 29, was taken into custody Friday, July 16, by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Burg was arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree after the discovery of remains of an unidentified male homicide victim buried where Burg was living in the 400 block of Ridge Drive in Fallbrook.

Deputies unearthed the body of a man while investigating "a suspicious circumstance'' on South Ridge Drive on Wednesday, July 14.

Burg is not eligible for release or bail. He is currently in the Vista Detention Facility awaiting a July 21 court hearing...