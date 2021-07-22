Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook man arrested for homicide

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2021 at 2:11pm



Village News Staff

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, age 29, was taken into custody Friday, July 16, by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Burg was arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree after the discovery of remains of an unidentified male homicide victim buried where Burg was living in the 400 block of Ridge Drive in Fallbrook.

Deputies unearthed the body of a man while investigating "a suspicious circumstance'' on South Ridge Drive on Wednesday, July 14.

Burg is not eligible for release or bail. He is currently in the Vista Detention Facility awaiting a July 21 court hearing...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/24/2021 07:02