Fallbrook Retired Teachers Division 81 honors their own

FALLBROOK – Lenora Sears, a member of the local California Retired Teachers Division 81, moved to the desert but has retained her membership in Fallbrook's CalRTA chapter. Now that the pandemic is contained locally, some of her fellow members were delighted to meet at the Garden Center Restaurant on July 1 to see Sears and exchange news with her and each other while having lunch on their patio.

They learned sadly that Bob, Sear's husband of over 67 years passed away recently. However, she is still very involved in music and leads a large choir in her residential development. CalRTA membe...