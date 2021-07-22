Fallbrook's surfing cat featured in Netflix documentary

Maverick the surfing cat has lived in Fallbrook for over a year, and living in this area allows him to make many trips to the beach to surf with his owner, Nick Liam Heaney. Village News/Courtesy photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Writer

On July 7, a Netflix documentary called "Cat People" featured one of Fallbrook's very own felines, Maverick, a surfing cat.

Nick Liam Heaney, Kayla Tabish and their Bengal cat Maverick moved to Fallbrook in March 2020. They had been living in Los Angeles but, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they feared for their safety and decided to move to a less populated area.

When they moved to Fallbrook, Heaney said that they immediately fell in love with the country vibes and the community.

"We love it here, and so does Maverick," said Heaney. "Fallbrook is a spec...