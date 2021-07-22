Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook's surfing cat featured in Netflix documentary

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2021 at 4pm

Maverick the surfing cat has lived in Fallbrook for over a year, and living in this area allows him to make many trips to the beach to surf with his owner, Nick Liam Heaney. Village News/Courtesy photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Writer

On July 7, a Netflix documentary called "Cat People" featured one of Fallbrook's very own felines, Maverick, a surfing cat.

Nick Liam Heaney, Kayla Tabish and their Bengal cat Maverick moved to Fallbrook in March 2020. They had been living in Los Angeles but, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they feared for their safety and decided to move to a less populated area.

When they moved to Fallbrook, Heaney said that they immediately fell in love with the country vibes and the community.

"We love it here, and so does Maverick," said Heaney. "Fallbrook is a spec...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021