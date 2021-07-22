Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD approves board compensation for meeting attendance

 
Last updated 7/23/2021 at 2:12pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Members of the Fallbrook Union High School District board may now receive pay for attending board meetings.

A 5-0 FUHSD board vote July 12 approved pay of $240 for the month if a board member attends all of the meetings that month or has an excused absence. The board member must be present for the entire meeting, and a board member who does not have an excused absence may receive a pro-rata amount.

In May 1995, the FUHSD board at that time approved a policy addressing pay and other benefits for board members. A March 2008 board meeting amended that policy...



