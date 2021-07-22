FUHSD commits $78,615 annually for new attendance supervisor position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Union High School District created a new supervisor of attendance position.

The estimated annual cost of that position is $78,615 consisting of $49,563 for salary and $29,052 for benefits. The position was created on a 5-0 FUHSD board vote July 12.

The supervisor of attendance will be responsible for outreach efforts to students with chronic and excessive absences from school and to the students' parents or legal guardians. He or she will identify and investigate chronic attendance problems and will assist in the resolution of those problems...