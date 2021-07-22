Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Local resident Brad Jordan hikes over 200 miles for Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 7/23/2021 at 2:35pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Fallbrook resident Brad Jordan stops for a photo op on his hike from Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney, raising over $3,000 for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Chloe Shaver

Intern

Setting out June 5, Brad Jordan began his hike of the John Muir Trail, in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Planning on hiking over 200 miles and 50,000 vertical feet over 31 days, Jordan trained for months to prepare for the long trek. Joined by his longtime friend Joe Payne, and Payne's nephew, Jack Payne, Jordan hiked 10 miles a day on average, with between 3-5 thousand feet of vertical change per day.

Jordan has been a long-time supporter of the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Raising over $3,000, his efforts will be enough for 1,900 pounds of food. This amount can feed 10...



