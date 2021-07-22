Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Miss Fallbrook 2021 and Miss Teen Fallbrook 2021 courts crowned

 
Last updated 7/23/2021 at 4:15pm

The 2021 Miss Teen Fallbrook court Second Princess Olivia Harvey, First Princess Cora Haughey, and Miss Teen Fallbrook Hannah Burke celebrate their win with the Miss Fallbrook court, Miss Fallbrook Emily Schmierer, First Princess Madi Golden, and Second Princess Jaqueline Reyes. Village News/Holli Mills photo

Fallbrook residents, supporters, and spectators flooded into the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center to watch the 84th annual Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook pageants on July 17.

Before beginning the pageants, the 13 contestants and the 2020 Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Court participated in a choreographed dance to start off the night and release their nerves. Then, the pageants began.

The event consisted of three categories: personality wear, evening wear, and the impromptu question. There was also an interview process with the judges prior to the pageant.

During the...



