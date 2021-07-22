Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New fire chief steps into 'explosive' season

New technology offers defense

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2021 at 2:19pm

Courtesy of North County Fire Protection District

A Heli-Hydrant, an innovative additional resource for fighting wildfires, is coming to the Pala Mesa area by September.

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

Keith McReynolds, the new fire chief with the North County Fire Protection District, stepped into his position knowing the potential for a wild wildfire season. However, he also noted there are new defenses available.

"The drought is worsening," he explained. "This past winter it was a very disappointing rainfall, so there was really no deep soaking. The vegetation needs that moisture, and it just didn't happen. On top of that, the rain ended early, so that means the amount of dead brush is enormous."

He said live fuel moisture is about a month and a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021