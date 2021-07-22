New fire chief steps into 'explosive' season

New technology offers defense

A Heli-Hydrant, an innovative additional resource for fighting wildfires, is coming to the Pala Mesa area by September.

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

Keith McReynolds, the new fire chief with the North County Fire Protection District, stepped into his position knowing the potential for a wild wildfire season. However, he also noted there are new defenses available.

"The drought is worsening," he explained. "This past winter it was a very disappointing rainfall, so there was really no deep soaking. The vegetation needs that moisture, and it just didn't happen. On top of that, the rain ended early, so that means the amount of dead brush is enormous."

He said live fuel moisture is about a month and a...