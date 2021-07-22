New fire chief steps into 'explosive' season
New technology offers defense
Last updated 7/23/2021 at 2:19pm
Rick Monroe
Special to Village News
Keith McReynolds, the new fire chief with the North County Fire Protection District, stepped into his position knowing the potential for a wild wildfire season. However, he also noted there are new defenses available.
"The drought is worsening," he explained. "This past winter it was a very disappointing rainfall, so there was really no deep soaking. The vegetation needs that moisture, and it just didn't happen. On top of that, the rain ended early, so that means the amount of dead brush is enormous."
He said live fuel moisture is about a month and a...
