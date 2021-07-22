State Gives UC San Diego $35 Million To Build Research Vessel
Last updated 7/24/2021 at 4:22pm
SAN DIEGO - The California Legislature's recent funding of $35 million to UC San Diego will pay for designing and building a first-of-its-kind
large hydrogen-powered research vessel that will be operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography, officials said.
The new vessel will serve as a platform for education and research on understanding the California coast and the effects of climate change on the
ocean.
The demand for ocean information, education and technology development continues to grow and requires a next-generation research vessel to fulfill the demand, Scripps Oceanograp...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)