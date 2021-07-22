Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

State Gives UC San Diego $35 Million To Build Research Vessel

 
Last updated 7/24/2021 at 4:22pm



SAN DIEGO - The California Legislature's recent funding of $35 million to UC San Diego will pay for designing and building a first-of-its-kind

large hydrogen-powered research vessel that will be operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography, officials said.

The new vessel will serve as a platform for education and research on understanding the California coast and the effects of climate change on the

ocean.

The demand for ocean information, education and technology development continues to grow and requires a next-generation research vessel to fulfill the demand, Scripps Oceanograp...



