Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

What am I missing?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2021 at 3:28pm



I must be missing something.

You see, I had a request for a receipt of an old purchase. Since I am good at documentation, I retrieved the receipt immediately. Challenge: It was printed with disappearing ink and I lost out. Why do businesses use that paper that will allow the ink to disappear?

For me, this means scanning that receipt now which is equivalent to doing their job. No thanks, I have a job. So, this leaves me with a few thoughts: 1) Ask for a different receipt, 2) Try to not think the business is shady, else why hide these things? and 3) Just boycott that business. I am going with boycotting.

What do you think?

Ruth Noyes

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021