What am I missing?

I must be missing something.

You see, I had a request for a receipt of an old purchase. Since I am good at documentation, I retrieved the receipt immediately. Challenge: It was printed with disappearing ink and I lost out. Why do businesses use that paper that will allow the ink to disappear?

For me, this means scanning that receipt now which is equivalent to doing their job. No thanks, I have a job. So, this leaves me with a few thoughts: 1) Ask for a different receipt, 2) Try to not think the business is shady, else why hide these things? and 3) Just boycott that business. I am going with boycotting.

What do you think?

Ruth Noyes