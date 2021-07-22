Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD increases education requirement for athletic trainer

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 4:03pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Union High School District increased the education requirement for the district's athletic trainer position.

Previously the athletic trainer only needed a bachelor's degree, and the equivalent of an associate's degree with courses could substitute for experience with the prevention and care of athletic injuries and some experience working with physical education and athletic equipment.

The 5-0 FUHSD vote July 12 now requires the athletic trainer to have a master's degree, and the experience with the prevention and care of athletic injuries...



