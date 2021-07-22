Sitting on top of the world

Dave Aranda-Richards

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook's Stuart Ross's smile lit up the room, as he related to me the story of his 25-year-old box seat at the Del Mar Racetrack.

"It's the oldest and most coveted seat at the track. I am right on the finish line and can see each horse as they pass in a chute alongside me on to the track. My partner actually purchased it over 60 years ago," 83-year-old Ross said.

"Surrounded by some of racing's most famous owners and trainers, I'm privy to the latest scoops in the horse racing world. Bob Baffert's box is close to mine as is Jerry Moss, th...