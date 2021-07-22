Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors end boys water polo season 13-4 after quarterfinals loss

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 4:04pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A June 10 loss in the CIF Division II quarterfinals ended the 2020-21 Fallbrook High School boys water polo season and gave the Warriors a final season record of 13-4.

"It was a great season," said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

The Warriors were 4-1 in league play and 4-0 entering the June 2 game at Mount Carmel, who was also 4-0 at that point. Mount Carmel had a 7-5 halftime lead and won the 13-11 game.

"I felt like it was definitely a game we could have won," Richardson said.

Richardson noted that Fallbrook had opportunities against the Sundevils....



